Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janta Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appointed senior leaders as secretaries and joint secretaries of the ruling party with specific responsibilities.

According to a BJD official release, the BJD president has appointed as many as 45 Secretaries and 41 joint secretaries of the party with immediate effect.

In the suppression of all previous orders, the leaders of BJD have been appointed by the party President as Secretaries (45) and Joint Secretaries (41) and kept in-charge of organisations as indicated against each, said a release issued by the conch party.

Details are here: