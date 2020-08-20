Odisha CM
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Pic)

BJD president Naveen Patnaik appoints 45 party secretaries, 41 joint secretaries

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janta Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appointed senior leaders  as secretaries and  joint secretaries of the ruling party with specific responsibilities.

According to a BJD official release, the BJD president has appointed as many as 45  Secretaries and 41 joint secretaries of the party with immediate effect.

In the suppression of all previous orders, the leaders of BJD have been appointed by the party President as Secretaries (45) and Joint Secretaries (41) and kept in-charge of organisations as indicated against each, said a release issued by the conch party.

Details are here:

BJD secretaries

BJD secretaries

BJD secretaries

BJD joint secretaries

