BJD plans a big show as Naveen Patnaik to get Capital Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

Bhubaneswar: The state ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has chalked out plans for a big show as the party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is all set to get the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Capital Foundation.

The party leaders, including the MPS, MLAs and Ministers, and workers are gearing up to felicitate Patnaik on his return to Odisha on September 6.

It is to be noted here that former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice N.V. Ramana will confer the Odisha CM with the Capital Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award at India International Centre in New Delhi on September 4.

Several Ministers from Odisha, BJD’s MLAs and MPs along with the members of Yuva-Mahila- Chhatra Morchas are slated to witness the award ceremony.

Naveen is now in Delhi since August 31 to interact with the envoys and industry leaders as part of the Odisha Investors’ meet.