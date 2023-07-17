BJD parliamentary meeting to be held on July 17

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) parliamentary meeting is scheduled to be held in Naveen Nivas on July 17, 2023, said reliable reports on Monday.

It will be worth watching as to what will be the approach of BJD in the meeting that will be held tomorrow in the evening at Naveen Patnaik’s residence.

The scheduled meeting will be chaired by the BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. The discussion will be on the issues that the party will raise in the parliamentary session.

The discussions will be held relating to these matter:

What will be the party’s stance on the matter of the Uniform Civil Code. The issue of the Center purchasing par boiled rice will also be raised The work on the Prime Minister’s housing scheme (Awas Yojna) and the special focus state issue will be discussed in the meeting.

It is worth mentioning that the Parliament session will start from next August 20, 2023.