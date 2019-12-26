BJD not a party but a people’s movement: Naveen Patnaik on BJD Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) observed its 23rd Foundation Day on Thursday in Bhubaneswar with pomp and show. Gracing the occasion Odisha Chief Minister and the party’s Supremo Naveen Patnaik delivered a strong message.

In his speech Patnaik said that the ruling Biju Janata Dal has already become a “people’s movement” after serving people of Odisha for the last 22 years. He further said that the party does not depend on any certain leader including him.

Patnaik claimed that BJD has its inherent strength because of its selfless service towards the 4.5 crore people of Odisha.

The Odisha CM recalled a message by his father and former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik who had asked his followers not to be obedient towards him; rather they should be loyal to the State.

The BJD Supremo also said that the 4.5 crore people of Odisha are his family members. “We have been humbly executing the responsibility they have bestowed on us.”

Patnaik also said that the party does not work hard to win in the election. “We want to win heart of the people of Odisha through our service to them. And for that we are working across the year. BJD has earned glory and has become an icon of development through this. The party has earned hope and belief of people of Odisha,” he said.

While the 23rd Foundation Day of BJD was observed across the state, the State level celebration was held at the party office in the capital city.