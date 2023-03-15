BJD nominates Observers for upcoming Atabira, Hindol NAC Polls

Bhubaneswar: BJD nominates Observers for the upcoming Atabira and Hindol NAC elections in Odisha. Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday nominated Observers for the upcoming NAC elections 2023.

Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Sushant Singh and Debesh Acharya have been nominated for the Atabira Notified Area Council (NAC) elections, as per a note released by BJD today.

Similarly, Sudhir Kumar Samal, Sushanta Kumar Rout and Kuna Bihari Das have been nominated for the upcoming NAC elections in Hindol, the letter also said.

The order comes into force with immediate effect, also reads the letter by BJD General Secretary Manas Mangaraj.