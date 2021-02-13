BJD MPs meet Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Seek withdrawal of NMA Bylaws on Ekamra Kshetra temples

By WCE 5
BJD MPs meet Prahllad Joshi

Delhi: A delegation of the BJD MPs met Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahllad Joshi over the National Monuments Authority’s (NMA) draft for temples on Ekamra Kshetra temples. They sought prompt withdrawal of the contentious by-laws relating to Lingaraj Temple.

As per reports the minister assured that he will talk to the concerned minister on this matter soon.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said that the central government should immediately withdraw the NMA’s draft bylaws on Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswar temples of Ekamra Kshetra in Bhubaneswar.

He had also appealed to all the parliamentarians from Odisha to raise the sensitive matter with Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel as the rituals of Lord Lingaraj may be affected due to the heritage bylaws.

Notably, the draft bylaws prohibit construction works around the temples while the state government has taken up several initiatives for the beautification of Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.

You might also like
State

Odisha Weather Alert: Met Issues Thunderstorm, Lightning Warning For These Days

State

Rice Mill Fined Over Rs 3 Crore In Odisha

Nation

Govt Approves Rs 3,113 cr Assistance To 5 Disaster-Hit States

State

Fierce Fight Takes Place Between Cobra and Mongoose in Balasore dist of Odisha, Video…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.