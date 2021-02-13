Delhi: A delegation of the BJD MPs met Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahllad Joshi over the National Monuments Authority’s (NMA) draft for temples on Ekamra Kshetra temples. They sought prompt withdrawal of the contentious by-laws relating to Lingaraj Temple.

As per reports the minister assured that he will talk to the concerned minister on this matter soon.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said that the central government should immediately withdraw the NMA’s draft bylaws on Ananta Basudev and Brahmeswar temples of Ekamra Kshetra in Bhubaneswar.

He had also appealed to all the parliamentarians from Odisha to raise the sensitive matter with Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel as the rituals of Lord Lingaraj may be affected due to the heritage bylaws.

Notably, the draft bylaws prohibit construction works around the temples while the state government has taken up several initiatives for the beautification of Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.