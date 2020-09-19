Samit Patra

BJD MP Sasmit Patra presides over Rajya Sabha proceedings

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: After 20 years, an Odia MP presided over the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Saturday.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr Sasmit Patra today debuted as a Vice Chairman of Rajya Sabha in the House. He conducted the proceedings in the Upper House during the discussion on Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance Bill, 2020.

On his taking the Chair, MPs cutting across party lines felicitated and congratulated Dr. Patra for debuting as the Vice-Chairman. After the session closed for the day, several Rajya Sabha MPs extended their best wishes and remarked that despite being one of the youngest MPs in the House, his conducting the House in a polite manner and with patience was liked by all.

Patra , a first time MP, dedicated this significant occasion to his leader and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 4.5 crore people of Odisha, without whom this journey to the Rajya Sabha would not have been possible in the first place.

