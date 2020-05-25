Cuttack: BJD MP cum Odia film actor Anubhav Mohanty returned Odisha today after flight services resumed in the country. He was stranded in the national capital due to nationwide lock down.

The passengers onboard a Delhi-Bhubaneswar Vistara flight were seen wearing face shields as a precautionary measure against Covid-19. One of the passengers was Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty, ANI reported.

It is to be noted that domestic air travel resumed in the country on Monday, after a gap of two months. The air travel was stopped and all flights grounded since March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.