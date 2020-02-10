MLA wins hearts by carrying patient on cot for 5 km

MLA wins hearts by carrying pregnant woman on cot for 5 km in Nabarangpur

By KalingaTV Bureau
Nabarangpur: An MLA in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district set an example by carrying a pregnant woman on a cot for 5 km and later took her to hospital in his own vehicle on Monday.

Dabugam MLA Manhar Randhari rushed to Kusumkhunti village in Maidalpur area of the district after some residents of the village informed him about a pregnant woman, identified as Jema Behera, complaining of labour pain.

The BJD MLA rose to the occasion and had to travel on foot along with few villagers by carrying Jema on a cot for 5 km through hilly terrain and made the woman reach near his own vehicle. Later, the Legislator took the woman to the Primary Health Centre in Maidalpur in his own vehicle.

The pregnant woman was kept on observation in the hospital when the last reports came in.

Eralier in the morning,  the villagers had telephoned the ambulance service for taking the woman to Maidalpur Hospital. However, the emergency vehicle was unable to reach village due to lack of motorable road.

