BJD MLA From Odisha’s Jajpur Among Top ’50 Best Legislators’ Of The Country

Bhubaneswar: BJD MLA from Jajpur Assembly constituency Pranab Prakash Das among the two MLAs from Odisha who were featured in the list of ’50 Best Legislators’ in India compiled by Fame India magazine.

It is noteworthy that BJD MLA from Jajpur Assembly constituency Pranab Prakash Das and Congress Chief Whip and MLA from Jeypore Assembly constituency have been selected among the ‘50 Best Legislators’ of the country.

The list has been prepared by Fame India after a survey on 3,958 legislators in India.

The survey in done on an annual basis. It is based on popularity, working style, commitment, social concern, influence, public engagement, public interest, image, zero hours, attention proposals, debate and presence of the legislators in the Assembly.