Bhubaneswar: Yet another Odisha MLA has tested positive for coronavirus. BJD MLA from Baramba Assembly constituency Debi Prasad Mishra has tests positive for COVID19. He is the ninth legislator of the State who tested positive for the deadly virus.

Mishra himself informed about the development in a Twitter post. “Reports of my sample tests have turned out to be positive for COVID-19. Family members of other staff have tested negative. I am in isolation after my driver tested positive for the virus yesterday. I do not have any symptom. Temperature and the oxygen level are fine but I am following the advice of the doctor as I am a diabetes patient,” said Mishra in a Twitter post.

“As a whole, my health condition is fine. I am attending emergency phone calls and will continue to do so. However, I request you all not to contact me for minor issues,” he added.

List of Odisha MLAs who had tested positive for the virus earlier are: