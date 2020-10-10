Puri: A case has been registered against BJD’s Satybadi MLA Umakanta Samantaray for an illegedly attending Pipli MLA Pradeep Maharathy’s last rites at Puri Swargadwar on Oct 3 despite having been tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days earlier.

The Sea Beach Police on Friday registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and under section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Jagannath Sena had lodged a complaint at the police station on Tuesday, alleging that COVID-19 positive Samantray and State’s School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash attended the last rites of Maharathy posing threat to the thousands of people who were present there.

Dash however had later clarified that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and attended the last rites of Maharathy as he had completed 21 days of quarantine period.

However, Samantaray, who through twitter had informed about testing COVID-19 positive on September 28, did not respond to the allegations.