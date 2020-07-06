Bishnu Das

BJD MLA Bishnu Das passes away

Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Tirtol MLA Bishnu Charan Das passed away at a private hospital here in Odisha on Monday. He was 66.

The former Odisha Minister was rushed to the private hospital after he complained of uneasiness earlier in the day.

Das had won Assembly elections for six times– 5 times from Jagatsinghpur constituency and one time from Tirtol constituency. He was elected as Rajya Sabha Member in 2016. He resigned from Rajya Sabha on March 2017 after being appointed as deputy chairman of Odisha State Planning Board.

In 2019 general elections, Das successfully contested from Tirtol Assembly segment.

KIIT & KISS Founder and Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta expressed his grief on the demise of Das.

 

 

