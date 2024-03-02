BJD MLA Arabinda Dhali resigns from the party

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking turn of events, BJD MLA Arabinda Dhali resigns from the primary membership of the party on Saturday, said reports.

The letter of resignation read as follows, “I tender my resignation on the dated 01.03.2024 from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal. You’re requested to kindly accept my resignation. This is for your information and necessary action.”

The reason for the resignation is yet to be ascertained. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.

