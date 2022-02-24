BJD meets State Election Commission, alleges BJP inciting violence in every polling booth

Bhubaneswar: A team of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) met the State Election Commission, Odisha, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is inciting violence in every polling booth of the State during the panchayat election.

A nine-member team of BJD led by party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty met the State Election Commission alleging that the saffron party is trying to influence the rural polls by inciting violence at every polling booth across the State.

The team alleged that BJP’s Sundergarh Zilla Parishad candidate Pravin Nayak was caught red-handed by some villagers yesterday while he was distributing cash to the voters in different places.

On the other hand, voting for the fifth and final phase panchayat polls in the State is underway. As many as 41, 88, 382 voters will decide the fate of candidates in 131 Zilla Parishad zones in 25 districts of Odisha.