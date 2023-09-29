BJD leader murdered in Ganjam’s Dharakote

A local leader of the ruling BJD was allegedly murdered near Bariguda village mountain under Dharakote police limits of Ganjam

Ganjam: A local leader of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was allegedly murdered near Bariguda village mountain under Dharakote police limits of Ganjam district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Mohanty, of Dharakote.

It is suspected that the BJD leader was killed due to political enmity.

On being informed about the murder, the Dharakote police reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.

(More details awaited).

