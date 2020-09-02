BJD Leader Diptikanta Parika Killed In Road Accident In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kendrapara: BJD leader Diptikanta Parija killed in car mishap in Kendrapara district last night.

According to reports, Parija was returning to his home when his car skidded off the road and plunged into roadside floodwater nearTikanpur-Beula road.

The locals rescued and immediately rushed him to the hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

Recently,  Parija was appointed as Joint Secretary of Odisha-Mo Paribaar by BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

 

