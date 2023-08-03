BJD doesn’t support BJP, supports Parliament’s power to enact the Delhi Services Bill: Pinaki Misra

BJD Parliamentary Party leader Pinaki Misra today clarified that the Odisha ruling party is supporting the power of the Parliament to enact the Delhi Services Bill.

By Subadh Nayak 0
BJD supports Delhi Services Bill

New Delhi: BJD Parliamentary Party leader Pinaki Misra today clarified that the Odisha ruling party is not supporting the BJP but it is supporting the power of the Parliament to enact the Delhi Services Bill.

While addressing the Lower House of the Parliament during discussions on the Delhi Services bill today, the Puri MP said, “We are equidistant from the BJP and the Congress. The reason we supported this bill, is because we have studied the Constitution which gives the Parliament the power to enact a law. We continue to fight the BJP and the Congress in our State.”

“Article 239AA gives Delhi a peculiar and special position in our polity as Parliament has the power to enact the law. Such a law cannot be brought with regard to Odisha, Rajasthan or West Bengal as the Constitution does not give such powers to the Centre,” he added.

You might also like
State

AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrates 13th Indian Organ Donation Day

State

Jajpur: Old woman swept away in flood water of Bramhani River

State

Sandbags used to prevent flood like situation in Bhubaneswar Smart City; Watch

State

Man disguised as cop nabbed selling brown sugar in Balasore

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans