BJD Concentrating On Female Voters, Creating Blue Print To Strengthen Support

BJD is winning elections back to back. Female voters are vocal supporters of the party. Their support is increasing with every election as well. The fact that about 50% women are supporting BJD is a huge challenge for the opposition. Keeping this in mind a new team has been created for Biju Mahila Janata Dal. New office bearers have also been appointed.

“In supersession of all previous orders issued in this regard earlier, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble President, Biju Janata Dal has been pleased to appoint the State Office Bearers and District Presidents of Biju Mahila Janata Dal,” read a notification issued by BJD Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das.

In the last general election, BJD had nominated 33% female candidates for Lok Sabha. There is a possibility of even more number of female candidates being nominated for the assembly in 2024.

Keeping this in mind a new team has been created.

The team includes 23 advisors, 3 working presidents, one secretary general, 7 zonal presidents and working presidents, 16 senior vice-presidents, 45 vice-presidents, 71 general secretaries, 80 secretaries, 33 joint secretaries and 68 executive committee members. 34 district presidents of the party in the state have also been appointed.