BJD Candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy To File Nomination On March 30

By Atmaja Mohanty
rudra pratap maharathy

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy will file his nomination on March 30 for the upcoming Pipili bypoll in Odisha.

An important meeting was held at the BJD headquarters which was attended by the Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das and party observer Pratap Keshari Deb.

The leaders and workers of the party those who are in charge of the block also attended the meeting at the BJD office.

A special committee of the party has been formed for every single panchayat.

The BJD youth and women’s wing along with senior leaders have been given the charge of each committee.

You might also like
State

Two Unidentified Miscreants Loot Gold Chain From Old Woman In Capital City Of Odisha

State

Snake Venom Racket Busted In Odisha, 3 Arrested

State

Kalahandi MP Basant Panda Tests Covid-19 Positive After First Dose Of Vaccine

State

Maoists Kill Zilla Parishad Member On Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.