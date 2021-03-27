Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy will file his nomination on March 30 for the upcoming Pipili bypoll in Odisha.

An important meeting was held at the BJD headquarters which was attended by the Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das and party observer Pratap Keshari Deb.

The leaders and workers of the party those who are in charge of the block also attended the meeting at the BJD office.

A special committee of the party has been formed for every single panchayat.

The BJD youth and women’s wing along with senior leaders have been given the charge of each committee.