BJD appoints Observers for ensuing bye-election to Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: The BJD has named seasoned campaigners to lead in the upcoming Jharsuguda Bye-election.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has appointed leaders of the party as Block/ Municipality Observers for the ensuing bye-election to the Jharsuguda Assembly Constituency. It was informed in a letter issued by Pranab Prakash Das, the Organisational Secretary of the party today.

As per the letter, BJD leaders Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Tukuni Sahu have been appointed for Kirmira Block. Similarly, Niranjan Pujari and Saroj Meher have been appointed for Kolabira block.

Also, Padmanav Behera and Arun Kumar Sahoo have been appointed for Jharsuguda block while Pratap Keshari Deb and Dibya Shankar Mishra have been appointed for Laikera Block.

For Jharsuguda Municipality Pratap Jena, Puspendra Singhdeo, Snehangini Chhuria and Rita Sahu have been appointed as observers.

