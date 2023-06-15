BJD appoints Observers, co-observer for Parliamentary, Assembly constituencies: Details

Manas Mangaraj has been appointed as the Observer for Berhampur Parliamentary constituency

State
By Himanshu 0
BJD appoints Observers co-observer

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has appointed Observers and Co-observer for different Parliamentary constituencies and Assembly constituencies on Thursday.

As per a press release, issued by BJD organizational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das on Thursday Manas Mangaraj has been appointed as the Observer for Berhampur Parliamentary constituency.

Naveen Patnaik, President, Biju Janata Dal appointed leaders of BJD as Observers/ Co-observer of Parliamentary Constituency/ Assembly Constituency/ District today, said the release.

As per the press note, Manas Mangaraj was appointed as the Observer for Berhampur Parliamentary Constituency. Similarly, Sushant Rout was appointed as Observer for Hindol Assembly Constituency and Dhenkana Assembly Constituency.

Apart from that Ashok Bal was appointed as Observer for Telkoi Assembly constituency while Shreemayee Mishra was appointed Observer for Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency.

Kuna Bihari Das was appointed as Co-observer for Angul district while Ashish Chakravarty was appointed as Observer for Parjang Assembly Constituency and Kamakhyanagar Assembly Constituency.

Also read: 2 Union Ministers To Contest Lok Sabha Elections: BJP State Gen Secy Prithviraj Harichandan

You might also like
State

3 killed, 2 critical as 2 bikes collide head-on in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

State

Couple found hanging in locked house in Odisha’s Khordha dist

State

2 Union Ministers to contest Lok Sabha elections: BJP State Gen secy Prithviraj…

Sports

Inter-State Athletics Championships kicks off at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans