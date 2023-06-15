BJD appoints Observers, co-observer for Parliamentary, Assembly constituencies: Details

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has appointed Observers and Co-observer for different Parliamentary constituencies and Assembly constituencies on Thursday.

As per the press note, Manas Mangaraj was appointed as the Observer for Berhampur Parliamentary Constituency. Similarly, Sushant Rout was appointed as Observer for Hindol Assembly Constituency and Dhenkana Assembly Constituency.

Apart from that Ashok Bal was appointed as Observer for Telkoi Assembly constituency while Shreemayee Mishra was appointed Observer for Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency.

Kuna Bihari Das was appointed as Co-observer for Angul district while Ashish Chakravarty was appointed as Observer for Parjang Assembly Constituency and Kamakhyanagar Assembly Constituency.