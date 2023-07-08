BJD appoints new members from party for Balasore District Committee

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has appointed new members for the Balasore District Committee of the party. While Aswini Patra has been appointed as the President of the Committee four others have been appointed as Senior Vice President and 9 members have been appointed as Vice President.

In supersession of all previous orders issued in this regard earlier, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble President, Biju Janata Dal has been pleased to appoint the following members of the Party to different posts of Balasore District as indicated against each, said a note released by BJD on Saturday.

Here is the list of the newly appointees of BJD Balasore Dist Committee

President

Aswini Kumar Patra

Senior Vice President

Gouri Kumar Rout Barada Prasnna Pattanaik Santosh Khatua Pravat Kumar Biswal

Vice President

Tapan Panda Jajati Das Nalini Kumar Panda Subrat Kumar Panda Laxmidhar Das Narendra Bihari Das Subhendu Jena Tapan Kumar Das Ashok Nayak

General Secretary

Anadi Charan Das Bhuban Das Chakradhar Giri Debendra Giri Ranjan Kumar Baug Alok Sahu Bhagabat Sahoo Tapas Das Mohapatra Pradip Kumar Behera Ashwini Mohapatra Rabindra Nayak Radhakanta Patra Jabadesh Mishra Kishore Mishra Arun Swain Anirudhha Das

Secretary

Girish Chandra Dutta Manoj Kumar Rout MD Sahirul Haque Manoranjan Rout Laxmikanta Das Durjaya Mohanty Manmath Giri Brijesh Kumar Rana Bankesh Ku Behera Amiya Pattanayak Bijay Mohapatra Manoranjan Mohanty Bijay Kumar Lenka Sisira Kumar Rout Shaktipada Ray Niranjan Mohapatra Gobardhan Mohapatra Santanu Das Asit Das Harekrushna Panda Chandaneswar Behera Nityananda Muduli

Joint Secretary

Hemanta Behera Jaladhar Biswal Sanjib Mandal Gobinda Patra Narendra Behera Narayan Ch. Nayak Satya Das Mohapatra Kaliandi Guin Biswanath Behera Sachindra Das Bijay Kumar Acharya Haraprasad Mardaraj Ashwini Rout Ramakanta Mohanty Gouranga Patri Ashok Sahoo Hadibandhu Rout Aswini Patra Kamal Lochan Kar Rajesh Khatua Jayaprakash Behera Rajan Kumar Dhal Mahendra Behera

Treasurer

Gati Krushna Nanda

Media Co-Ordinator

1. Satendra Kumar Das

