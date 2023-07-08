BJD appoints new members from party for Balasore District Committee

BJD Balasore District Committee

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has appointed new members for the Balasore District Committee of the party. While Aswini Patra has been appointed as the President of the Committee four others have been appointed as Senior Vice President and 9 members have been appointed as Vice President.

In supersession of all previous orders issued in this regard earlier, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble President, Biju Janata Dal has been pleased to appoint the following members of the Party to different posts of Balasore District as indicated against each, said a note released by BJD on Saturday.

Here is the list of the newly appointees of BJD Balasore Dist Committee

President

  1. Aswini Kumar Patra

Senior Vice President

  1. Gouri Kumar Rout
  2. Barada Prasnna Pattanaik
  3. Santosh Khatua
  4. Pravat Kumar Biswal

Vice President

  1. Tapan Panda
  2. Jajati Das
  3. Nalini Kumar Panda
  4. Subrat Kumar Panda
  5. Laxmidhar Das
  6. Narendra Bihari Das
  7. Subhendu Jena
  8. Tapan Kumar Das
  9. Ashok Nayak

General Secretary

  1. Anadi Charan Das
  2. Bhuban Das
  3. Chakradhar Giri
  4. Debendra Giri
  5. Ranjan Kumar Baug
  6. Alok Sahu
  7. Bhagabat Sahoo
  8. Tapas Das Mohapatra
  9. Pradip Kumar Behera
  10. Ashwini Mohapatra
  11. Rabindra Nayak
  12. Radhakanta Patra
  13. Jabadesh Mishra
  14. Kishore Mishra
  15. Arun Swain
  16. Anirudhha Das

Secretary

  1. Girish Chandra Dutta
  2. Manoj Kumar Rout
  3. MD Sahirul Haque
  4. Manoranjan Rout
  5. Laxmikanta Das
  6. Durjaya Mohanty
  7. Manmath Giri
  8. Brijesh Kumar Rana
  9. Bankesh Ku Behera
  10. Amiya Pattanayak
  11. Bijay Mohapatra
  12. Manoranjan Mohanty
  13. Bijay Kumar Lenka
  14. Sisira Kumar Rout
  15. Shaktipada Ray
  16. Niranjan Mohapatra
  17. Gobardhan Mohapatra
  18. Santanu Das
  19. Asit Das
  20. Harekrushna Panda
  21. Chandaneswar Behera
  22. Nityananda Muduli

Joint Secretary

  1. Hemanta Behera
  2. Jaladhar Biswal
  3. Sanjib Mandal
  4. Gobinda Patra
  5. Narendra Behera
  6. Narayan Ch. Nayak
  7. Satya Das Mohapatra
  8. Kaliandi Guin
  9. Biswanath Behera
  10. Sachindra Das
  11. Bijay Kumar Acharya
  12. Haraprasad Mardaraj
  13. Ashwini Rout
  14. Ramakanta Mohanty
  15. Gouranga Patri
  16. Ashok Sahoo
  17. Hadibandhu Rout
  18. Aswini Patra
  19. Kamal Lochan Kar
  20. Rajesh Khatua
  21. Jayaprakash Behera
  22. Rajan Kumar Dhal
  23. Mahendra Behera

Treasurer

  1. Gati Krushna Nanda

Media Co-Ordinator

1. Satendra Kumar Das

Also read: Odisha Govt Appoints Expert Committee To Select 1st VC Of Odia Univ

