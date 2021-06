BJD appoints new district observers in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik on Saturday made a reshuffle in the party with immediate effect giving new assignments to the partymen as the new observers of total 30 districts.

As per the latest reshuffle in BJD, Smt. Pramila Mallik has been appointed as the observer of Khordha. While Chandra Sarathi Behera has been appointed as observer of Koraput and Malkangiri.

Similarly, Pranab Prakash Das has been appointed as observer of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

Here is the list of observers appointed by the BJD president: