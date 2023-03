BJD appoints new district observers for 30 districts, Check the list

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appointed new party observers for the 30 districts of Odisha.

BJD general secretary Pranab Prakash Das has been made observer for four districts, including Anugul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Sambalpur.

Likewise, senior leaders Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Dibya Shankar Mishra have been given the responsibility of two districts each while others have been assigned one district each.

Rabindra Kumar Jena (Khurda), Amaresh Jena (Deogarh) and Debesh Acharya (Sonepur) are the new faces on the list.

Below is the full list of BJD observers for various districts: