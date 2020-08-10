BJD

BJD appoints district in-charge of state women committee

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Monday appointed 30 senior women leaders as district in-charge of the State Women Committee of the party.

The newly-appointed leaders will monitor the organisational work of the party  in their respective districts.

“In supersession of previous orders, the following senior women leaders of Biju Janata Dal are hereby appointed as District In-Charge of the State Women Committee, Biju Janata Dal to monitor organizational work in the districts,” said a release issued by the BJD.

Here is the list of district in-charge of BJD women wing:

BJD Women Committe

Earlier on July 13, the BJD had appointed 18 senior women leaders as district in-charge of the State Women Committee.

 

