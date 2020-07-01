BJD appoints 8 senior vice-presidents, 9 vice-presidents

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) in Odisha on Wednesday appointed as many as 8 senior Vice Presidents and nine Vice Presidents.

The following leaders of have been appointed as Senior Vice-Presidents and Vice Presidents of the BJD , according to a notification issued by the party.

Senior Vice Presidents

1. Anang Uday Singh Deo

2. Prasanna Acharya

3. Prasanna Kumar Patasani

4. Prafulla Samal

5. Bijayshree Routray

6. Lal Bihari Himirika

7. Ananta Das

8. Bimbadhar Kuanr

Vice-Presidents

1. Mangala Kisan – In charge of Tribal Empowerment & Minority Affairs

2. Soumya Ranjan Patnaik – In charge of Art, Culture and Human Resources Development

3. Debi Prasad Mishra – In charge of Odisha: Mo Parivar

4. Bikram Keshari Aurkh -In charge of Environment

5. Usha Devi – In charge of Social Welfare

6. Pramila Mallik – In charge of Women Empowerment

7. Badri Narayan Patra – In charge of Regional Development

8. Pradip Kumar Amat – In charge of Sashakta Odisha

9. Padmanav Behera – In charge of S.C. Empowerment

Former Brahmagiri legislator Sanjay Kumar Das Burma will continue as General Secretary (Head Quarters), it added.

Sources said, BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will interact with party MLAs at 5.30 pm today through video conference.