BJD appoints 6 Senior Observers for 30 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has appointed as many as six Senior Observers for the thirty districts of Odisha. Party president Naveen Patnaik appointed a few senior party functionaries as Senior Observers on Thursday.

In a press release BJD conveyed today that in suppression of all previous orders issued in this regard earlier, party President Naveen Patnaik appointed the six senior observers for thirty districts.

As per reports, Prasanna Acharya, whose Rajya Sabha tenure ended recently, was made in-charge of 6 key coastal districts including Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Similarly, Niranjan Pujari was appointed as Senior Observer of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Balangir and Bargarh districts while Pramila Mallick became Senior Observer for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabrangpur, Raygada and Gajapati districts.

Besides, Debi Prasad Mishra was appointed as Senior Observer for Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khurda and Puri districts while Maheswar Mohanty was given charge of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

Pratap Jena was appointed as Senior Observers of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal districts.