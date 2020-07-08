Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha on Wednesday appointed 15 senior general secretaries, enabling specific responsibilities with immediate effect.

The details of newly appointed senior general secretaries and their responsibilities are as follows

Dr Nrusingha Charan Sahu- Incharge of Regional Development Ashok Chandra Panda- In charge of Social Welfare Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo- In charge of Social Welfare Pritiranjan Gharai- In charge of Social Welfare Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo- In charge of Art Culture and Human Resources Rohit Pujari- In charge of Art Culture and Human Resources Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak-In charge of Odisha:Mo Parivar Rabi Narayan Nanda (Jeypore)- In charge of Environment Rajendra Prasad Dholkia- In charge of Environment Pratap Jena- In charge of Sashakta Odisha Naba Kishore Das- In charge of Sashakta Odisha Ramesh Chandra Majhi- In charge of Tribal Development and Minority Affairs Sarojini Hembram- In charge of Tribal Development and Minority Affairs Sashi Bhusan Behera- In charge of Women Empowerment and Schedule Caste Welfare Sumitra Jena- In charge of Women Empowerment.

Earlier on July 1, the Naveen Patnaik led regional party appointed as many as eight senior Vice Presidents and nine Vice Presidents.