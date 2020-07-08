Naveen Patnaik BJD
BJD President and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

BJD appoints 15 senior general secretaries with specific responsibilities

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha on Wednesday appointed 15 senior general secretaries, enabling specific responsibilities with immediate effect.

The details of newly appointed senior general secretaries and their responsibilities are as follows

  1. Dr Nrusingha Charan Sahu- Incharge of Regional Development
  2.  Ashok Chandra Panda- In charge of Social Welfare
  3. Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo- In charge of Social Welfare
  4.  Pritiranjan Gharai- In charge of Social Welfare
  5. Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo- In charge of Art Culture and Human Resources
  6. Rohit Pujari- In charge of Art Culture and Human Resources
  7.  Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak-In charge of Odisha:Mo Parivar
  8. Rabi Narayan Nanda (Jeypore)- In charge of Environment
  9. Rajendra Prasad Dholkia- In charge of Environment
  10. Pratap Jena- In charge of Sashakta Odisha
  11. Naba Kishore Das- In charge of Sashakta Odisha
  12.  Ramesh Chandra Majhi- In charge of Tribal Development and Minority Affairs
  13. Sarojini Hembram- In charge of Tribal Development and Minority Affairs
  14. Sashi Bhusan Behera- In charge of Women Empowerment and Schedule Caste Welfare
  15. Sumitra Jena- In charge of Women Empowerment.

Earlier on July 1, the Naveen Patnaik led regional party appointed as many as eight  senior Vice Presidents and nine Vice Presidents.

