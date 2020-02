Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal ( BJD) announced the list of presidents for 33 organisational district units in Odisha on Friday.

MLA Ananta Narayan Jena has been elected as the BJD president of Bhubaneswar unit while former MLA Debasish Samantaray is elected for Cuttack and former Minister Maheswar Mohanty for Puri.

Here is the complete list of newly elected BJD presidents for 33 districts.