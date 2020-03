Bhubaneswar: BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik announces the name of 4 Rajya Sabha candidates today.

The announcement was made at Naveen Niwas.

The 4 candidates for Rajya Sabha are as follows:

Subhash Singh Sujit Kumar Munna Khan Mamata Mohanty

UPDATE:

CM Naveen Patnaik appoints former MLA Ramesh Chandra Chaupatnaik as the Chairperson of Odisha Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, Ramesh to replace Subash Singh.