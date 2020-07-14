Bizarre! Household goods catch fire automatically in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A strange happening is being witnessed in a house of Kendrapara district in Odisha. Different household goods in the house are catching fire automatically. As, so far not a single scientific reason has been established in this regard, the locals have taken it as a paranormal event.

As per reports, the furniture, dresses, clothes and even the goods places at the worship place are catching fire automatically in the house of Prasanna Swain of Nuagan in Tikhiri panchayat under Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district.

Believing it to be a ghostly happening the house owner has shifted his family from the house. He has also shifted the flammable articles like gas cylinder and stove etc. However, a solid reason behind the automatic fire is yet to be ascertained.

The uncanny happening is making the round in the area these days. Locals have urged the administration to look into this strange matter and take necessary steps.