Biswambhar Bidyapith celebrates platinum jubilee

Puri: Biswambhar Bidyapitha in Puri celebrated its Platinum Jubilee from December 17 to December 19. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal graced the concluding day as the Chief Guest and felicitated former teachers and alumni of the school.

While addressing the gathering, he quoted from scriptures and exhorted the students to persevere for excellence in life.

Dr Satyajit Mohanty, Chairman, Odisha Public Service Commission, an alumnus of the school, shared how the teachers helped nurturing his dream to become a civil servant. He advised the students to hold their dreams close to their hearts so that their actions will guide them the realisation of their dreams.

Among others, Sh Banambar Patra, President of the alumni association, Adv Bibhu Prasad Tripathy, Sh Jayanta Kumar Sarangi, MLA, Puri, Prof Harihar Hota, Vice Chancellor, SJSV, Puri spoke on the occasion.