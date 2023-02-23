Biswa Bhusan Harichandan sworn in as next Chhattisgarh Governor

Raipur: Odisha’s Biswa Bhusan Harichandan took oath as the ninth governor of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami administered the oath of office and secrecy to Harichandan at a function in the Raj Bhawan in capital Raipur.

Harichandan succeeded Anusuiya Uikey, who was recently appointed the governor of Manipur. Prior to taking charge as Governor of Chhattisgarh, he served as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Narayan Chandel, state ministers and senior bureaucrats attended the swear-in ceremony and congratulated Harichandan.

Harichandan had been elected as MLA five times in Odisha and served as Minister of different departments. Besides, he was the BJP Legislature Party leader in the Odisha Assembly for 13 years from 1996 to 2009.