Birmitrapur Minor Girl Rape And Abortion Case: Home Guard Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundergarh: Odisha Crime Branch arrested Home guard in connection with the rape and illegal abortion of a minor girl in Birmitrapur police limits of the district.

The arrested home guard has been identified as Gurucharan Fakir,  who worked as a driver at the police station.

According to reports, he was identified by the rape survivor during a TI parade at Rourkela JMFC court, following which he was arrested and produced before the Sundargarh Special POCSO court. The court rejected his bail plea and sent him to judicial remand.

Earlier, former Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Birmitrapur Police Station, Anand Chandra Majhi and the doctor Debashish Ghosh who carried out the abortion have been arrested and are in jail.

However, police are yet to arrest three other accused persons who were involved in the case.

 

