Birendra Lakra named as Vice-Captain Of Indian Men’s Hockey Team in Tokyo Olympics

Bhubaneswar: Hockey India (HI) appointed Birendra Lakra of Odisha as the vice-captain of the 16-member Olympic-bound Indian Men’s Hockey Team on Tuesday.

Lakra, a veteran defender was also a part of London Olympic Games but unfortunately missed Rio Olympics due to a major knee surgery in 2016.

Midfielder Manpreet Singh shall be the Captain of the squad. Under Manpreet’s Captaincy, the Indian team over the past four years have achieved important milestones including winning the Asia Cup in 2017, winning the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018 as well winning the FIH Series Final in 2019. The team led by Manpreet Singh also made it to the quarterfinals of the FIH Men’s World Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar.

“This will be a very special Olympic Games as we have prepared really well and are poised to win a medal in Tokyo. Being named as a Vice-Captain along with Harmanpreet Singh is a matter of pride for me and over these past years with India we have seen players show great mental toughness during our preparations despite these trying times. We just hope to make the hard work and sacrifices count by winning big,” said Lakra.