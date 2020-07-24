Birds fight with snake to save their eggs in Banki of Odisha: Watch

Birds fight with snake to save their eggs in Banki of Odisha: Watch

Cuttack: In a rare event, three birds vigorously fought with a cobra inside the cage and finally managed to save their eggs. The incident took place in Ragadi village under Banki block of Cuttack district in Odisha on Thursday.

As per reports, a cobra sneaked into the bird cage kept in the house of Satyaranjan Mahapatra of Ragadi yesterday. As the reptile tried to consume the eggs laid by the birds, they attacked the snake. It was followed by a fierce fight between the birds and the cobra.

The victory of the fierce fight was granted to the birds who managed to save their eggs.

After witnessing the fight the house owner called for volunteers from the Snake Helpline. The volunteers came and rescued the snake and later released it.