Bird census begins in Bhitarkanika National Park of Odisha

Kendrapara: The annual census of birds in the world-famous backwaters of Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara has begun from today, informed Kanika Range Officer Manas Kumar Das.

Reportedly, three teams have been deployed in the annual census of birds in five ranges of the national park. Each of the three teams will have four members each.

The bird counting has begun from September 9 and will continue till September 12 said reliable reports. The Forest officials are likely to submit the tally on September 12.

The census will be carried out in Laxmi Prasad, Durga Prasad and Mathaadia sides of Bhitarkanika, further said reports.

The local birds of different species shall be counted this time said officials.

It is to be noted that the National Park was closed for tourists/visitors for the census in waterbodies inside and outside the wildlife sanctuary.