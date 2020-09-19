Birmitrapur: Biramitrapur MLA Shankar Oram, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shankar Oram shared about his COVID-19 test results on his social media post , ““I underwent COVID-19 test today following illness, and tested positive for the virus. I request those who come in contact with me during the last seven days to get themselves tested”.

Earlier, several MLA’s and Ministers have tested positive for deadly coronavirus.