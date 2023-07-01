Biospectrum Excellence Award to KIIT-TBI

The Biospectrum Excellence Award was received by Prof. Mrutyunjay Suar, DG (R&D), KIIT & CEO, KIIT-TBI in New Delhi on 30th June 2023.

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI) has been honored with the prestigious Biospectrum Excellence Award 2021-22 and secured the top position among all public and private incubators in India. The award was received by Prof. Mrutyunjay Suar, DG (R&D), KIIT & CEO, KIIT-TBI in New Delhi on 30th June 2023.

KIIT-TBI achieved an outstanding score of 23.01, surpassing its competitors. C-CAMP, a Bangalore-based public incubator, secured the second position with a score of 13.84, followed closely by CSIR-NCL based Venture Centre with a score of 13.02.

The Biospectrum rankings, conducted annually, serve to acknowledge the accomplishments of the Biotechnology and Life Science Industries and Bioincubators.

Established in 2012 with support from the DBT-Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Govt. of India, KIIT-TBI Bioincubator has played a vital role in fostering bio-entrepreneurship, not only in Odisha but also in the Eastern and Northeastern regions of India.

The incubator has successfully supported over 200 biotech and life sciences-based startups across the country, contributing significantly to the development of a thriving startup ecosystem. Its exceptional work in incubation has been acknowledged by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India, which has recognized KIIT-TBI as a center of excellence.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Suar and the entire KIIT-TBI team for this well-deserved recognition and remarkable achievement.

