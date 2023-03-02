Bio-metric attendance system for doctors, nurses in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Bio-metric attendance system for doctors, nurses and other staff will be implemented in all district hospitals in Odisha.

In a press interaction earlier today, Odisha Health Secretary Shalini Pandit informed that Bio-metric attendance system shall be implemented for doctors, nurses and other staff will be all district hospitals and medical colleges.

The Health Secretary further informed that the system will be extended to all Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) and Community Healthcare Centers (CHCs) in next phase.

She also informed that this year as many as 5,000 doctors and 9,000 staff nurses will be recruited. This shall give the much needed boost to the government health care facilities in Odisha.