Bill Payment For Household Services Can Be Done In Post Offices Soon, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Good news for house holders, most of the bills such as electricity, water and gas can be paid at the nearest post office soon informed the Central Government.

At this time of Coronavirus pandemic Post Offices all over India will soon be adding 73 essential central and state govt. services following their conversion into Post Office Common Service Centers.

Common service centers are to begin in the post offices as directed by the central government, providing 73 essential services under one roof at this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, in the first phase they have started the services at the head post-office Pratappura, Uttar Pradesh. All other post offices in the country are going to start the same very soon.

Many services like passport making, PM schemes, Old age pensions, Widow Pensions and insurance premiums etc. soon to be available in the post offices. People used to make postal works, saving accounts or Adhaar cards at the post offices till now. Soon facilities to apply for birth or death certificate, PAN card and passport, Prime Minister Housing Scheme, PM Crop Insurance Scheme, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Electricity bills, Water bills, gas bill etc. will be open to common public.