Biker rider dies after being hit by SUV engaged in RDC office in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, a biker was killed after being hit by a SUV at Dhanupali Chhak in Samabalpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Mohapatra of Bhatra area.

Report says, the accident took place at around 10.40 pm on Friday night. The speeding SUV while trying to overtake another vehicle hit the bike and overturned. Following which biker died on the spot and the driver of the SUV fled from the scene.

The SUV involved in the accident was reportedly hired for Northern Range Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) Secretary.

On being informed about the incident, the Dhanupali police reached the spot and seized the vehicle. The police have started a probe into the matter.