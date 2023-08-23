Biker killed following collision with bus in Ganjam district

Berhampur: A biker died after his two-wheeler collided head on with a passenger bus in Odisha’s Ganjm district on Wednesday.

One Maheswar Badatya of Bhaliajhola under Sanakhemundi Tehsil of the district was going on his bike. However, he lost control over the vehicle and crashed into a passenger bus near Digapahandi.

Digapahandi police reached the accident site and seized the bus. Apart from detaining the staff of the bus, the team of cops also sent Maheswar’s body to the hospital for postmortem.

Police started an investigation into the matter after registering case.