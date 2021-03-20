Ganjam: In a sad incident, a youth died today in a road accident in Ganjam district of Odisha. Following the accident, irate locals beat up the driver of the Tipper which hit the bike borne youth. He later succumbed to the injury at the hospital.

As per reports, Kanhu Charan Jena and another were on their way from Adapada to Dengadi on a bike when a Tipper truck dashed their vehicle at Ranguni chhak in Dengadi area under Patapur Police limits in Ganjam district.

The pillion rider of the bike also sustained critical injury in the accident. While Kanhu died on the spot, the injured person was rushed to Adapada hospital for treatment.

However, in the meanwhile the irate mob complained that the Tipper driver was in an inebriated state which was the reason of the accident and beat him up. They also blocked the road in protest.

Getting beaten by the locals the driver sustained severe injury and was shifted to Adapada hospital in critical condition. However, in the hospital the doctor declared him brought dead. His dead body was sent to Berhampur for autopsy.

The deceased driver has been identified as Basanta Bagh of Kupati village under Tarasingia PS of the district.

Aska SDPO as well as Police personnel from Patapur, Sheragada and Hinjilicut reached the spot and cleared the road blockade at about 8 pm.