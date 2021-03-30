Nabarangpur: A youth has been killed in a road accident near Jatabali petrol pump under Papadahandi block in Nabarangpur district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Sam Bhatara.

According to reports, Sam and Naveen Bhatara had gone out for some reason on a bike when the bike collided with a rice laden truck from behind. Sam lost balance over wheels due to over-speed of the bike.

As a result, Sam, the rider of the bike, lost his life on the spot whereas Naveen sustained critical injuries.

The locals rushed the injured to Papadahandi hospital for immediate medical treatment.

The whole incident has been recorded on the CCTV camera installed at the nearby petrol pump.