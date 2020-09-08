Paralakhemundi: In a big development, as many as 24 bikes were recovered while 6 bike lifters were arrested in Gajapati district of Odisha on Tuesday. Importantly, one of the bike lifters held in this case is a Home Guard posted at Serango Police Station in the district. Gajapati SP Tapan Kumar Pattnaik informed about the matter in a press meet today in Paralakhemundi.

As per reports, Paralakhemundi police, during its patrolling yesterday intercepted one Ajit Mali (23), a resident under Mohana police limits, who was riding a Glamour bike. When asked to show the documents of the vehicle he could not furnish the same.

Accordingly, he was taken into custody by the Police. On being interrogated he revealed about the bike lifters’ racket. He revealed that the gang used to steal bikes from different places almost across Odisha including Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Cuttack and sell it in Gajapati district.

Later, Police conducted a number of raids in Serango, Gurandi, R. Udayagiri and Adaba police limits and seized 24 stolen bikes and nabbed 5 other persons linked to this racket.

A Home Guard of Serango Police Station and the son of a Home Guard are among the arrested persons.

The names of the culprits arrested are Ajit Mali, Sudhakar Patike, Rabindra Misal, Sameer Kumar Singh, Gaya Pradhan and Mikha Gamango.

A case has been registered in the Paralakhemundi Model Police Station in this connection and further investigation is underway.