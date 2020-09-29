Bike theft captured on CCTV in Odisha, Probe Underway

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal: In a daring heist, a miscreant stole the motorcycle which was parked on the premises of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here on Monday.

The entire sequence of theft was captured on a CCTV in which the miscreant attempted to unlock the bike thrice and then he managed to break open the lock with another duplicate key.

Related News

Miscreants attack man, burn down his car in Talcher of…

Three Bears Captured Entering Odisha School

Gold Ornaments worth Rs 3 Lakh Burgled From Jewellery Shop…

Odisha: Six Detained For Mysterious Death Of Nurse

The moment he succeeds to unlock the motorcycle, the youth, flees from the spot with the vehicle.

The bike is stated to be owned by a staff working in the Dhenkanal hospital.

Later, he registered a complaint at the Dhenkanal Town Police station.  Police have scrutinized the CCTV footage of the incident and  and have launched a probe on its basis.

You might also like
State

Minor Fluctuations In Petrol And Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar Today, See Details

State

Taking part in ‘couple challenge’ on social media? Here’s a warning by the police

State

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 828, 15 succumb today in Odisha

State

3067 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2,15,676

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7