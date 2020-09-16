Boudh: Two people lost their lives and one injured in a tragic road accident in Boudh district of Odisha on Wednesday.

As per reports, a bike and a scooty collide head on near the high school in Harabhanga block headquarter town in the district.

The injured was rushed to the nearby hospital. The identity of the deceased persons have not been known so far.

On being informned, the police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

More details awaited.