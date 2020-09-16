Bike Scooty Collide Head On in Boudh
Representative Image

Bike, Scooty Collide Head On In Odisha’s Boudh, 2 Dead

By KalingaTV Bureau

Boudh: Two people lost their lives and one injured in a tragic road accident in Boudh district of Odisha on Wednesday.

As per reports, a bike and a scooty collide head on near the high school in Harabhanga block headquarter town in the district.

Related News

362 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, Tally Of Affected…

Malkangiri MLA Aditya Madhi Tests Covid Positive,…

Train Derails Near Odisha’s Cuttack, Probe Underway

Huge Amount Of Liquor Seized From Bike, 1 Arrested In Odisha

The injured was rushed to the nearby hospital. The identity of the deceased persons have not been known so far.

On being informned, the police reached the spot and started investigation into the matter.

More details awaited.

 

You might also like
State

EPFO alert! Know the rules when and how you can withdraw money from PF account

State

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta questions on steps taken by Govt to make India MRO hub…

State

LIC recruitment 2020 for 5000 vacancies begins; apply soon

State

362 Covid Positives In Bhubaneswar Today, Tally Of Affected Persons Rises To 17,295

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7