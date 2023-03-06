Bike rider dead due to collision with Forest Dept jeep in Odisha

Sundargarh: In a tragic incident in Sundargarh district of Odisha on late Sunday night a bike rider has died in an accident.

An accident took place in Rourkela Chandiposh Musabira forest range. The bike rider was pronounced dead on the spot.

The bike was hit by a Scorpio vehicle allegedly belonging to the Forest Department. The Scorpio vehicle was said to be speeding.

As a result, the driver lost control and hit the bike rider. The Scorpio reportedly belongs to the ACF Rakendra Singh of Rourkela Forest Department.